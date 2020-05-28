PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Board holding remote meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting and public hearing of the upcoming academic year's budget today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held over WebEx, and the public can access the meeting online at tinyurl.com/ybq8yz5r.
School board to hold budget hearing remotely
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will hold its annual budget hearing tonight at 7 p.m.
The public can join using the call in number (US)+1 402-762-0202, and the PIN: 528 828 912#.
The meeting is being conducted by video conferencing and the recording will be posted on the BCSD website shortly after the presentation is concluded.
Board meeting via WebEx
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet via WebEx at 6 p.m. on June 1, 2020 for the 2020-2021 Budget Hearing.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public online at tinyurl.com/y7j6gjp4 with the event password "Welcome" and access code 714 934 915 # .
The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Rad Dad contest invites local businesses to collaborate on gift packages for Father’s Day
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association is inviting North Country small businesses to enter its "Rad Dad" gift package contest to promote their products and encourage local gift shopping for Father’s Day.
ANCA established the friendly competition as part of its #ClickLocal campaign to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional economic development organization stresses that every purchase made by clicking local makes a difference for small businesses that are struggling under current economic conditions.
Entries for the Rad Dad contest are due by June 12 but early submissions are encouraged to maximize each business collaboration’s exposure through contest promotion. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the winning entry.
“Given decreased shopping and tourism in the region due to COVID-19, we wanted to encourage local businesses to work together and market their products to the people who live here,” said ANCA Artisan Programs Coordinator Lauren Richard. “Knowing how creative and innovative small businesses can be, we feel a friendly contest is a fun way to support them during this tough time. Our hope is that new collaborations will emerge and lead to lasting partnerships and shared benefits for area businesses. We are excited to see the creative products and relationships that come out of this!”
Businesses from ANCA’s 14-county North Country region are invited to enter. Contest submissions should highlight gift packages created by two or more businesses, using visual elements including photos, slogans and other digital tools to help facilitate social media and online marketing. Contest guidelines and the online entry form can be found on ANCA’s website at www.adirondack.org/RadDad.
For more information about the Rad Dad contest, #ClickLocal campaign and other e-commerce opportunities, visit ANCA’s website at www.adirondack.org/ClickLocal.
