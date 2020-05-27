PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Adirondack Health holding COVID-19 mobile testing
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health is providing free COVID-19 tests at mobile testing clinics at the following locations:
To schedule an appointment, please contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies.
Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing.
Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a sinus swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody
Adirondack Health’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future, subject to the continued availability of COVID-19 test kits. For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
Town flushing fire hydrants
CHAZY — The Town of Chazy will begin flushing fire hydrants today.
Flushing will continue thru May 28 and will be conducted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Please be advised that there may be some discoloration as well as a drop in water pressure during this process.
School board holding virtual public hearing
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District Board of Education will be holding its public hearing of the 2020-2021 budget at 6 p.m. on May 27.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
It will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Board to meet over Google Meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on May 27 at 7:45 a.m. via Google Meet.
To listen by phone, visit http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
Board holding remote public hearing
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Board of Education will be holding a regular meeting and budget hearing on May 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The board will meet over Google Meet.
The public can access the meeting with information found on the district website, www.slcs.org.
School board to hold remote meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold its 2020-2021 Budget Hearing on June 1 at 6 p.m. remotely via Google Meet.
Items on the agenda include the budget hearing of 2020-2021 budget.
For an invitation to attend the virtual meeting, email District Clerk Anna Oliver at aoliver@nccscougar.org by noon on June 1.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org prior to the meeting.
Board holding remote budget hearing
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School District Annual Budget Hearing for the residents of the district will tale place on June 1 at 6 p.m.
Instructions on how to view this hearing can be found on the Au Sable Valley Schools Website, avcs.org.
The budget will be presented and reviewed in detail for the public. Email the district with any questions or comments to budget@avcsk12.org.
