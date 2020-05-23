PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for May 26.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. via conference call.
Dial in information is: 1-929-229-5751; Conference ID# 359 228 996#. The meeting is open to the public.
Depot Theatre cancels season
WESTPORT — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Depot Theatre is postponing its planned 2020 main stage season.
The theater hopes to be able to produce its planned four-show lineup in its entirety in 2021.
EXCHANGES AND REFUNDS
The theater will honor exchanges and refunds for tickets and subscriptions, and will be directly in touch with purchasers soon.
Champlain Valley Irish Dancers offering virtual lesson
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Irish Dancers will be holding a special Zoom class.
The class will be held May 30 at 11 a.m., and will include a separate class for children and adults.
Email marie.short@gmail.com for more information on how to participate.
Libary holding free-book Fridays
PERU — Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Peru Free Library will, weather permitting, have a table with boxes of free books outside the building.
Each box will be sealed and labeled as to its contents. The library asks that people not open the boxes, just grab and go.
It also asked that people pick up boxes one person at a time, while remaining customers wait six feet apart or in vehicle and use masks.
Town facilities reopen
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Office and Highway Garage are now reopened to the public during scheduled hours.
