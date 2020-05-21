PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Kiwanis Club holding virtual meetings
PLATTSBURGH — The Kiwanis Noon Club will be holding an online lunchtime ZOOM meeting this Thursday, at 12:30 p.m.
The group asks people to sign into the zoom meeting around 12:20 p.m.
The meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4200376553 with Meeting ID: 420 037 6553.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.