PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Paving to begin on State Route 95 in Franklin County
BOMBAY — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that crews began paving operations on a portion of State Route 95 in Franklin County on Wednesday, May 20.
Work is expected to be completed Friday, May 29.
Paving will be done along State Route 95 in the Town of Bombay, between the Moira and Bombay town line and the Hamlet of Bombay.
Paving activities are weather dependent and subject to change, based upon conditions.
Motorists traveling through the highway work zone should expect traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicles, as well as minor delays.
Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when driving through work zones and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
Fort Ticonderoga Announces Series of virtual Memorial Day programs
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will be live-streaming "living history" demonstrations this Memorial Day weekend.
The virtual programs continue Fort Ticonderoga’s "Digital Campaign: A Virtual Opening," featuring interactive programming, a lectures series and a preview of the many experiences which will be featured on-site once Fort Ticonderoga’s gates open in 2020.
The museum's 2020 opening has been postponed due to COVID-19, with an anticipated early July opening.
Featured Memorial Day Weekend Livestream and Virtual Programs, May 23 to 25, 2020:
Saturday, May 23:
Digging in for Liberty: The 1777 redoubts of Ticonderoga
11 a.m. Facebook Live
Soldiers of Colonel Ebenezer Francis’ Massachusetts Regiment were completing construction to two new redoubts, adding to the construction of 1776. At 11:00 a.m., join Fort Ticonderoga living history staff to explore the process of redoubt construction for American soldiers preparing to defend Ticonderoga for a second year.
Sunday, May 24:
Build your own Gabions
1 p.m. Fort Ticonderoga YouTube
Join Fort Ticonderoga Military Programs Supervisor, Ronald Vido, for a behind-the-scenes look at how Fort Ticonderoga recreates gabions, the woven baskets essential in 18th-century earthen fortifications. See the techniques that American soldiers used to dig-in for the defense of this new nation.
Monday, May 25:
A Memorial Day Virtual Salute to the Soldiers
11 a.m. Fort Ticonderoga Facebook
Join Fort Ticonderoga to remember the sacrifice of American soldiers beginning in 1776 through this solemn musical tribute. Hear soldiers’ own words about the challenges and meaning of this struggle for their nation and future generations to come.
In addition to the Memorial Day Weekend digital programs, visit https://www.fortticonderoga.org/ for an extended list of virtual programs as part of the Fort Ticonderoga Digital Campaign.
Fire district postpones project
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Fire District commissioners have suspended the fire station addition and alteration project until further notice.
CCHA Receives COVID-19 Grant from William G. Pomeroy Foundation
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association was selected for a $2,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, as part of the foundation’s efforts to aid history-related organizations in New York State during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CCHA will use the grant from the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History to provide its home-based staff with better equipment and to improve communications through the association's website.
CCHA closed its Museum on March 13 and sent staff and volunteers home to ensure their safety during the pandemic.
The Association has since been following the governor’s guidelines and postponed all scheduled events indefinitely. In addition, the Bluff Point Lighthouse, which is usually open on summer weekends, will remain closed until further notice.
CCHA remains active despite the pandemic, with executive committee members and trustees, as well as its two paid staffers, working from home updating collections and the website. The Association’s Facebook pages remain active and CCHA Director Helen Allen Nerska is responding to all research inquiries received by email and phone.
