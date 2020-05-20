PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Adirondack Health announces mobile testing locations open to the public
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health has finalized COVID-19 mobile testing locations in Essex and Franklin counties for the week. Days, times and locations may change week to week.
Anyone wishing to be tested can be tested, subject to the continued availability of testing supplies. To make an appointment, call Adirondack Health’s COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. Doctor’s orders are suggested, but not required, in order to receive a test. All tests will include a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab. Anyone who wishes to do so can also have their blood drawn to test for the presence of antibodies. There is no out-of-pocket cost to anyone being tested.
Board holding regular meeting over WebEx
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on May 20 at 6 p.m.
Members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender. Comment should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org by 5 p.m. on May 20, and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
School board to meet via Zoom
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21 via Zoom Meetings.
Agenda items will included approval of financials, adoption of the 2020-2021 school budget and property tax report card and the adoption of the revised 2019-2020 academic calendar.
A complete agenda is available at saranac.org.
In order to access the Zoom meeting, visit saranac.org and, under "District News & Notes," click "May 21, 2020 BOE meeting."
You can also click the "Board of Education" link, go to "Board Meeting Agendas & Minutes" and click "Zoom" under the May 21 agenda.
The board will contemplate an executive session at the end of the meeting.
Town grievance day changed to remote procedures
BELLMONT — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current guidance for public meetings, the Town of Bellmont will not hold an in-person grievance day this year, and there will not be in-person viewing of the assessment roll.
The town’s Board of Assessment Review had been scheduled to conduct grievance day hearings on May 27 at the town office in Brainardsville.
Instead, the town assessor will be available for telephone conferences with property owners on May 21 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The telephone number is 518-521-8941.
In order to file a grievance property owners must submit form RP 524 and any supporting documentation to the assessor by mail no later than May 20 so that copies can be made and sent to all members of the Board of Assessment Review for their consideration. The RP 524 form is available online at: https://www.tax.ny.gov/forms/orpts/assessment_grievance.htm
If online viewing of the tentative roll is not an option for a property owner, the town assessor will be available to answer questions about it at 518-521-8941.
Procedures for contesting an assessment are available online at https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/contest/contestasmt.htm.
Free Wi-Fi available at OneWorkSource centers
PLATTSBURGH — Free and accessible Wi-Fi is now available at the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County OneWorkSource Centers.
Users can log on under OneWorkSource Public with network password "free". This service will continue after the pandemic.
The addresses to the OneWorkSource Centers are:
194 US Oval
Plattsburgh
7572 Court St., Suite 2
Elizabethtown
158 Finney Blvd.
Malone
Ticonderoga board to hold remote special meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education is holding a special board meeting on May 20 at 6 p.m.
The public can access the meeting online with information found at the district's website, ticonderogak12.org.
City board schedules remote meeting
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on May 20.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx. The Public is welcome to attend by using https://bit.ly/2TidWYA (password: welcome) or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code: 793 992 982). The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm .
Board holding meeting over Google Meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on May 21 at 6:15 p.m. via Google Meet.
To listen by phone, visit http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
'Honor Drive' set for this weekend
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Honor Drive, a partnership between Beekmantown Middle School's 7th grade class, North Country Honor Flight, United Way of the Adirondacks, and several local fire departments including Beekmantown, Plattsburgh District 3, City of Plattsburgh Station 1, West Chazy, Peru and Keeseville, will take place Saturday.
Each department will serve as a drive-thru, drop-off location for non-perishable food items and household/hygiene supplies such as laundry detergent, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper and garbage bags.
The group will also be giving away 1,000 masks, while supplies last.
All donations will be delivered to United Way of the Adirondacks to be distributed where needed.
Donate safely from your vehicle on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at any of the drop-off locations.
Follow the facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eaglescareBMS/ for updates and drop-off locations/times.
Village of Champlain special board meeting scheduled
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will hold a special meeting on May 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Office to pay any outstanding invoices for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, and any other business that may come before the Board.
This meeting is open to the public.
