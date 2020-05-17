PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Board to hold special meeting
CHAZY — The Board of Education of the Chazy Union Free School District will hold a special meeting on May 19 at 5 p.m. via Google Meet.
An executive session is anticipated to take place shortly after the meeting opens.
The agenda, as well as information on how to view the meeting, can be found on the the district website, www.ccrsk12.org.
Board holding virtual meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 6 p.m. via WebEx.
An agenda and information on how to join the meeting can be found at the district's website, ticonderogak12.org.
School board to hold virtual meeting
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on May 21 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via streaming video only, with no public in-person access.
Remote participants may use the link https://bit.ly/2Lr6INC or participate by phone at 1-415-655-0001 United States Toll (New York City).
The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed.
Peru board meeting over Google Meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on May 19 6:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet, which the public may view using the link https://tinyurl.com/yamdu5gx and signing in with the email address "community@perucsd.org" and password "Join1920."
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the district's website, www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Public comments may be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org until noon on May 19.
The agenda will be available on the district's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.