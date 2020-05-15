PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
School board meeting via Google Meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold a regular meeting on May 20 at 6 p.m. remotely via Google Meet.
For an invitation to attend the virtual meeting, email Anna Oliver, district clerk, at aoliver@nccscougar.org by noon on Tuesday, May 19.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org prior to the meeting. The minutes will also be posted there, as soon as possible.
Lake Placid board to meet over Zoom
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m on May 19.
Board members will be attending the meeting via Zoom from their homes. It can be streamed live at http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday, May 16, and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Any comments can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
CCHA closed to public, available for research inquiries
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association Museum will remain closed to the public indefinitely, and has postponed all scheduled May and July events.
In addition, the opening of the Bluff Point Lighthouse is also on hold.
CCHA staffers are working from home on the museum’s collections and administrative tasks, and are available for research help. The Association's FaceBook pages remain active and research inquiries may be sent to director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
Vinspire presenting Zoom event
PLATTSBURGH — In "Movement Is Medicine," Brian Giebel, personal trainer, functional movement coach, and founder of The Strength Bank, will review simple, sustainable practices to help us stay safe, sharp, mobile and strong.
It will be a virtual event over Zoom videoconferencing on May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, including Zoom event info, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82505028715.
