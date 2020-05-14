PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
School board to meet remotely
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet via WebEx at 6p.m. on May 18.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The WebEx event can be accessed by the public by computer at tinyurl.com/ybcsff96 with event password is NbTxJPP5i47 and access code 719 053 945.
The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Board of education to hold remote meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold an virtual special board meeting tonight at 6 p.m.
Visit ticonderogak12.org for the web link or teleconference number to listen in to the meeting.
Town holding informational meeting
BLACK BROOK — The Town of Black Brook will be conducting an informational meeting on May 27 at 6 p.m. to discuss the re-design/removal of certain street lights located along the Guide Board Road, Ore Bed Road, Peasleeville Road, Swastika Road, Goodrich Mills Road, Golf Course Road, Silver Lake Road, Haselton Road, French Village Road, and Route 9N.
The Town received a grant to convert all street lighting to LED, and a study was conducted regarding the location and continued need for several street lights in the above-mentioned areas. The informational meeting will address all concerns of the residents of these areas. Submit written comments and concerns by the above date and time.
Due to Covid-19, no one other than town officials will be permitted inside the Town Hall for the meeting.
The public can access the meeting remotely using the following information:
Via computer, tablet, or smartphone:
Visit https://global.goto
Over the phone, dial:
1-872-240-3212 and use access code 431-750-701.
Toastmasters club to hold virtual meetings
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club will meet June 2 and 16.
The meetings willl run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held using Zoom video teleconferencing.
Visit champlainvalley.toast
mastersclubs.org for more information.
