PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
County legislature meeting remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet via teleconference on May 13 at 5:15 p.m.
A link for the public to call in will be available at www.clintoncountygov.com at approximately 5 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Authorizing Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT) Grant Application and Acceptance, Authorizing Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) Grant Application and Acceptance and Adopting the Clinton County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
Board of education meeting over Google Meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Board of Education will be meeting virtually over Google Meet on May 13 at 5:30 p.m.
The public can join via a link found at the district website, www.slcs.org.
Board of education to meet remotely
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on May 14 at 6:15 p.m. via Google Meet.
Agenda items include presentations on educational updates, 2020-2021 budget and athetic mergers.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Board of education to hold remote meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold an virtual special board meeting May 14 at 6 p.m.
Visit ticonderogak12.org for the web link or teleconference number to listen in to the meeting.
Food drive a success
PERU — Wednesday, May 6, the Peru Knights of Columbus delivered 339 pounds of food and beverages to the Peru JCEO Food Shelf bringing the council’s food drive total to 424 pounds.
Peru residents have been making both food and monetary donations. Food donations can be left in or near the baskets in the entrance of St. Augustine’s Church at 3035 Main St. They will be secured daily and brought to the Food Shelf weekly.
If you have questions please call Bob Manchester at 518-643-8977 or Bob Herforth at 518-643-8854.
Pendragon's 'Guys on Ice' streaming online starting Thursday
SARANAC LAKE — As part of the Pendragon Theatre's virtual "Germ Free Season," the theater will be streaming an archival recording of their 2017 production of "Guys on Ice."
A link to watch the musical by Fred Alley and James Kaplan, will be available as of 7 p.m. this Thursday on the theater's website and Facebook page and will stream through May 24.
The link to view Guys on Ice, as well as other Pendragon streaming content like puppet workshops with Matt Sorensen and the winning plays of the 2020 Young Playwrights Contest, can be found at www.pendragontheatre.org.
Board of education announces candidates, voter registration still open
PLATTSBURGH — Four candidate petitions for thePlattsburgh City School District Board of Education have been received by the district clerk.
There are three vacancies, each with a three-year term, commencing on July 1.
The candidates will appear on the ballot as follows:
VOTER REGISTRATION
All voting for the June 9 election will be done by absentee ballot such that the school district must send absentee ballots with a postage paid, return envelope to each qualified voter.
A qualified voter is someone who is a US citizen, 18 years of age, a resident of the District for at least 30 days prior to the vote, and not disqualified by any reason set forth in NYS Election Law §5-106.
If you are not a registered voter, please contact the district clerk at 518-957-6002 or the Clinton County Board of Elections at 518-565-4740. Registration deadline is May 26 by 5 p.m.
Child Care Center registering Pre-K kids
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center is registering children for its 2020-21 Fall Pre-K class.
Enrollment is open to families of both the campus and area community.
Eligible children must turn 4 years old by Dec. 1.
The program operates Monday through Friday at Sibley Hall at SUNY Plattsburgh from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Families also have the option of enrolling their children in the 2021 Summer Program.
For more information, call the Child Care Center Office at 518-564-2274.
Board to hold remote meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold a regular meeting on May 20 at 6 p.m. remotely via Google Meet.
For an invitation to attend the virtual meeting, email Anna Oliver, district clerk, at aoliver@nccscougar.org by noon on Tuesday, May 19.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org prior to the meeting. The minutes will be posted on our website as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.