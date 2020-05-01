PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
School board to host virtual meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid School District Board of Education will be holding a regular board meeting over Zoom, May 5.
The meeting, at 6:30 p.m., will be streamed live. To access the stream, visit www.lpcsd.org and click on “live stream.”
Board agenda documents will become live on May 2 and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Any comments can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Assemblyman Jones seeks North Country stories about COVID-19 efforts
ALBANY — Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) announced he is seeking accounts of North Country residents helping the community recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jones plans to share stories submitted from residents on social media to show how the community is coming together during these difficult times.
“North Country residents are never ones to shy away from helping their neighbors in trying times, and the ongoing public health crisis is no different,” Jones said. “The North Country excels at coming together to triumph over adversity and sharing these stories will highlight the selfless character of our community."
Stories from the 115th Assembly District can be submitted to jonesb@nyassembly.gov, 518-562-1986 or mailed to 202 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh, NY 12903.
