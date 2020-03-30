PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
SUNY ESF postpones commencement
SYRACUSE — The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry announced it will reschedule its spring 2020 commencement for its Syracuse campus in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
An exact date has not been determined, although there are several options under discussion, according to campus leadership.
“We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision,” Interim President David Amberg wrote in a message to students. “Graduation ceremonies are the culmination of years of hard work, accomplishments, and mark what is arguably the most important milestone in our many of our students’ lives.”
Senior and graduate students who have fulfilled the requirements for graduation will receive their diplomas by mail, as is usually done.
Citizen Advocates offering expanded tele-mental health services
MALONE — Citizen Advocates has dramatically expanded the availability of mental health and addiction support through the use of tele-mental health services.
Medically-trained professionals like physicians, nurse practitioners and therapists can provide counseling and support over the internet through a secure, HIPAA compliant connection by e-mail, video conferencing or simply a phone call.
“From the onset, we quickly realized business as usual was no longer an option for our Behavioral Health Services,” said James Button, Chief Operations Officer for Citizen Advocates. “Meeting the needs of those we support in a traditional setting was quickly substituted with a tele-mental health solution – both telephonic and video sessions.”
While the method of service has been modified, patients are still receiving treatment from Citizen Advocates’ specially trained medical professionals, therapists and support staff.
Residents in northern New York can contact a Citizen Advocates Behavioral Health Clinic at a location nearest to them:
• Malone: 518-483-3261
• Saranac Lake: 518-891-5535
• Massena: 315-764-8076
Individuals in crisis can utilize the Crisis & Recovery Center, 24/7, by calling 518-483-3261.
School board to have virtual meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education is still set to meet Tuesday, March 31.
The meeting will be a video conference on Zoom at the link below:
NCCC extends modified schedule through spring semester
SARANAC LAKE – North Country Community College employees will continue to work remotely through the end of the semester, and classes will resume online March 30 as planned.
In an email message to faculty, staff and students Fay, college President Joe Keegan outlined the college’s plans for classes, academic supports and other college operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The college suspended classes on all campuses the week of March 16, and students have been on spring break this week. Since March 17, the college has shuttered all its facilities to students, staff and the public, and non-essential employees have been working remotely.
“With a projected peak of new cases several weeks out, our public health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing measures and personal preventive practice,” Keegan said. “Those are the primary tools in our took-kits that we can and are employing. Our primary objective is and has been to ensure the safety and health of our students, our faculty and our staff. As good community members and citizens, we have a responsibility to the larger society as well.”
Out of a continuing commitment to those objectives and based on the guidance of the Governor’s Office, SUNY and regional public health leaders, the college will extend its modified schedule through May 20, which is the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
Classes will resume in an online format on March 30 through the end of the semester.
All tutoring, library services, registration and advisement will take place online through the end of the semester.
All College operations, including the Bursar’s Office, Business Office, Financial Aid Office and Registrar’s Office, will operate remotely through the end of the semester.
The gym, pool, library and other public venues will remain closed through the end of the semester.
While college operations could be modified depending on changing guidance from the Governor’s Office, SUNY and regional public health leaders, the college plans to be working remotely until that time.
Earlier this week, Keegan announced to students, faculty and staff that the college will transition its in-person end-of-the-year ceremonies to remote ceremonies this year and find alternative ways to celebrate student achievement.
He stressed that this does not affect one’s ability to graduate, only the public ceremony celebrating it.
Since early March, the college’s COVID-19 Task Force and Administration have met on a daily basis to discuss the North Country’s response and planning efforts. Those meetings will continue regularly as the semester resumes March 30.
For more information, visit the college’s COVID-19 Response page at www.nccc.edu/coronavirus-response.
School board to move meeting online
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education is still holding the regular board scheduled for April 1 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Webex in accordance with New York State Executive Order 202.1.
