PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Adirondack Health to continue COVID-19 mobile testing
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health will continue free mobile COVID-19 testing this week.
To schedule an appointment, please contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody. The COVID clinic at Adirondack Medical Center is Saranac Lake is open, by appointment, for drive-up testing and sick visits 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Adirondack Health’s mobile testing clinic will be in the following locations:
Today: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Bloomingdale Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., Bloomingdale
Wednesday, June 10: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Northwood School, 92 Northwood Rd., Lake Placid
Thursday, June 11: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Paul Smith’s College (commuter parking lot, main driveway entrance), 7777 NY-30, Paul Smiths
Pop-up food pantry to be held at school
TICONDEROGA — As part of the response to the current COVID-19 crises, there will be a pop-up, drive-thru food pantry at the Ticonderoga Elementary- Middle School on Wednesday, June, 17.
Free food will be available to everyone starting at noon. The food pick-up will be in the school bus drop-off area. Please enter through the front entrance driveway to the school off of Alexandria Avenue.
This event is co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga and Ticonderoga Central Schools. The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of NE NY. The specific foods to be distributed will depend on what is available at the Regional Food Bank’s warehouse, but will most likely include some frozen foods.
The drive-thru will be from noon to 3 p.m., or until all the food is gone. At the drive-thru please open your trunk or the back of your truck and volunteers will load the food directly into your vehicle. In order to maintain appropriate social distancing, please be sure to stay in your vehicle.
Board to hold remote meeting
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet. The public may view the meeting live at https://youtu.be/-OXU6AxLhgs. The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District’s website at www.perucsd.org. The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per sender. Public comments may be submitted until noon today.
Comments may be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website.
School board to meet remotely
CHAZY — The Board of Education of the Chazy Union Free School District will hold its regular monthly meeting on June 9 at 6 p.m. via Google Meet.
An executive session is anticipated to take place shortly after the meeting opens. It’s anticipated the Board will consider adoption of monthly financial reports, authorization for ice hockey mergers, and a set of personnel matters.
The agenda, as well as information on how to view the meeting, can be found on the district website, www.ccrsk12.org.
School board to meet via Google Meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on June 16 at 5:30 p.m. via Google Meet.
The board anticipates an executive session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to discuss the employment history of a particular person or person(s).
Agenda items include retirement recognition, voting results, policies and SEQRA resolution for removal and replacement of middle school bleachers.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Church resuming masses
TICONDEROGA — St. Mary’s, Ticonderoga will resume its weekend schedule as follows: Saturday, June 13, 4:30 p.m. mass and Sunday, June, 9 a.m. mass.
Our Lady of Lourdes, Schroon Lake, will also resume with mass on June 13, at 6:30 p.m. and June 14 at 11 a.m.
Until further notice, all masses have limited attendance based on diocesan and state guidelines.
Check parish websites and churches for more information.
Peru Free Library offering curbside pickup
PERU — Starting today, the Peru Free Library is letting patrons request and pick up books at the library.
To request materials, patrons may call the library from 10:30am to 2:30pm Tuesday through Friday at 518-643-8618 or email perulib@gmail.com.
Availability is limited to Peru Free Library items only.
Visitors can check item availability by going to cefls.org or tinyurl.com/ybaq3ywd.
Visitors may request up to 5 adult, young adult, or juvenile chapter books and up to 10 picture books.
“We will gather the requested materials, check them out, put them in a bag and label it with your last name,” a press release said. “We will then call you to let you know your materials are ready and determine a pickup day.”
Books will be placed on the bench outside the library or visitors can call when they arrive at the library and have the books delivered to their car.
Items must be returned in the front door Book Drop. Items will be quarantined for 1 week before checking in.
No fines will accrue.
For any questions or comments, call during normal business hours 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
