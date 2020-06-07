PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Board holding remote meeting
AUSABLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will hold a remote meeting at 6 p.m. on June 9.
The public may view the meeting via Google Meet online at meet.google.com/nsn-kfid-opq.
The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Bus Bond Resolution and Personnel Issues.
Village board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village Board of the Village of Dannemora will be having a special meeting on June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Village Office at 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora to discuss employee policy changes.
BOCES to hold virtual meeting
MALONE — A virtual regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties will be held at 7 p.m. on June 18.
For information on how to attend the virtual meetings, visit the FEH BOCES website at www.fehb.org.
Town schedules workshop meeting
PERU — The Town Board of Peru has scheduled a workshop for June 22 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss Wastewater Disinfection Project. It will take place at The Peru Town Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.