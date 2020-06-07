PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.

Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.

 

Board holding remote meeting

AUSABLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will hold a remote meeting at 6 p.m. on June 9.

The public may view the meeting via Google Meet online at meet.google.com/nsn-kfid-opq.

The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Bus Bond Resolution and Personnel Issues.

 

Village board to meet

DANNEMORA — The Village Board of the Village of Dannemora will be having a special meeting on June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Village Office at 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora to discuss employee policy changes.

 

BOCES to hold virtual meeting

MALONE — A virtual regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties will be held at 7 p.m. on June 18.

For information on how to attend the virtual meetings, visit the FEH BOCES website at www.fehb.org.

 

 

Town schedules workshop meeting

PERU — The Town Board of Peru has scheduled a workshop for June 22 at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss Wastewater Disinfection Project. It will take place at The Peru Town Hall.

 

 

