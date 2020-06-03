PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
School board to hold remote meeting over Google Meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. remotely via Google Meet.
For an invitation to attend the virtual meeting, email Anna Oliver, District Clerk, at aoliver@nccscougar.org by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org prior to the meeting. The minutes will be posted on our website as soon as possible.
Airport committee meeting viewable remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh International Airport Committee will meet June 5 at 3:30 p.m.
Due to social distancing standards, public may participate via teleconference.
Details will be provided on Clinton County’s website at www.clintoncountygov.com.
Health board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Health will meet June 15 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will not be open to the public.
Members of the public that would like to express their concerns/comments can do so by emailing: health@clintoncountygov.com. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two (2) working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
