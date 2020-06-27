PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
School board holding in-person meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on July 1 at the Middle School-High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations, School Lunch Prices, Senior Citizen Club Mileage, Services for Preschool Students, Board Policies, and Personnel Issues.
Social Distance requirements will be adhered to for the meeting.
Board to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold a re-organizational/regular board meeting on July 8 at 6 p.m. at the Middle/High School Library.
Items on the agenda: Appointment of Officers, New hires, Annual business contracts, Appointment of substitutes, Appointment of Coaches.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org prior to the meeting. The minutes will be posted on our website as soon as possible.
