PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Board to meet remotely
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold a Special Board of Education meeting June 30 at 6 p.m. remotely via Google Meet.
For an invitation to attend the virtual meeting, email Anna Oliver, District Clerk, at aoliver@nccscougar.org by noon on Monday, June 29.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org prior to the meeting. The minutes will be posted on our website as soon as possible.
School board to meet via video-conference
MALONE — The Malone Central School District will be meeting June 24.
It will meet over videoconference. An agenda for the meeting can be found at the district website, www.malonecsd.org.
