PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Socially-Distanced Summer Camps at Lake Placid Center for the Arts
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is offering several in-person, socially-distanced visual and performing arts camps this summer.
Camps have been re-imagined to satisfy all requirements from New York State’s reopening guidelines as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health.
Class sizes will be restricted to 10 or fewer students and activities will ensure a six-foot distance between classmates. State required health screenings as well as hygiene and cleaning protocols will provide the foundation for teachers and students alike to have summer sessions that protect everyone’s health and safety.
Additional information and frequently asked questions can be found online at www.lakeplacidarts.org/summer-camp-faq. Director of Education and Outreach Tara Palen is also available at tara@lakeplacidarts.org to talk through any concerns not addressed on the camp FAQ page.
The 2020 summer camp series includes:
Legislature to meet remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet June 24 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Authorizing Contract with X-Treme Clean, Authorizing Contract with North Country Association for the Visually Impaired and Authorizing FM Global Fire Prevention Grant Application and Acceptance.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed.
