PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club to resume meetings over Zoom
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club has announced that it will resume meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, to be held online on Zoom at 5:30 pm.
The club welcomes new members and guests to join the Zoom meeting. For more information about the club and how to join, contact Dr. Nancy Church at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu.
Vinspire presenting virtual event
PLATTSBURGH — On June 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Vinspire will present "Moving From Fear to Wisdom."
The virtual event, held via Zoom, will feature Elizabeth Pearl, Owner of Pearl Physical Therapy and Melissa Maki and Gratitude for Wellness, will discuss ways of tapping into our insight, empowerment and immunity and how we can learn to navigate the unknown, including fear and instability.
For more information, including Zoom event info, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/248306776418999/.
