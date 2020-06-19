PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
“Juneteenth” at the John Brown Farm
WESTPORT — John Brown Lives! will join the Black Lives Matter movement, calling upon people around the country to commemorate Juneteenth on Friday, June 19, by inviting the public to gather from 4 to 6 p.m. at the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in Lake Placid.
Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth,” celebrates the effective end of chattel slavery in the United States when, on this date in 1865 and two and a half years after President Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
This year, Juneteenth will also be day of action, mourning and mobilization.
On Wednesday, June 17, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order making Juneteenth a paid holiday for state workers, saying, “It is a day we should all reflect upon. It is a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history.”
JBL! welcomes the public to walk about a “memorial field” of markers at the John Brown Farm that bear silent witness to some of the many hundreds of Black lives ended in recent years due to police violence and vigilantism.
Several markers will be installed on Friday and more will be added over the coming weeks.
COVID-19 protocols requiring social distancing and the wearing of masks are in place.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for June 23.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. via conference call. Dial in information is: 1-929-229-5751; Conference ID 238 547 824#.
The meeting is open to the public.
School board to meet remotely
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on June 23 at 5:30 p.m. via Google Meet.
The board anticipates and executive session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to discuss the employment history of a particular person or persons.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Board holding meeting remotely
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will be holding a remote meeting June 23 at 6 p.m.
The public can use information found on the district website, ticonderogak12.org, to join the meeting online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.