PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Boil order lifted
CHAMPLAIN — The boil water orders issued for 11068 through 11106 Rt. 9 and 100 through 120 South Street have been lifted by the Clinton County Dept. of Health.
Two check samples were taken from the distribution system were absent of bacteria.
School board to hold remote meeting
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet via WebEx at 6 p.m. on June 22.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public via WebEx. The WebEx event can be accessed by the public by computer online at tinyurl.com/yabq77t6.
The event password is F2xNmxbud46 and access code 129 573 9365.
The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Peru board holding meeting over Google Meet
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold a special meeting on June 17 at 8 a.m.
The main focus of the meeting is to accept the results of the June 9 budget vote and board election.
The meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet. The public may view the meeting live at http://meet.google.com/kth-iudv-orf.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org.
The full agenda will be available on the district's website.
Behavioral Health Services North presenting livestream event
PLATTSBURGH — Behavioral Health Services North's YouTube series returns June 17 at 12:30 p.m., focusing on the intersection of life, health and wellness during these unprecedented times.
The live stream, titled "Change for the Better", will feature BHSN licensed clinicians fielding real-time questions from social media and chatting about life transitions and how to find silver linings to respond to stress in productive ways.
Questions can be submitted anytime prior to the live stream by messaging any of our social media platforms or by using the hashtag #ASKBHSN.
Board to hold remote meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education is holding a remote meeting June 17 at 10 a.m.
The meeting will be streamed online.
Members of the public can join the meeting using information found on the district website, www.ticonderogak12.org.
School district to meet over WebEx
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District will broadcast a live remote meeting over WebEx at 6 p.m. on June 18.
A link to join the meeting will be placed on the district website.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org.
They will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
