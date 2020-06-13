PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Boil water order set
CHAMPLAIN — A Boil Water order has been issued for the following locations in the Village of Champlain due to a loss of pressure in the water system:
From 100 through 120 South St., including Price Chopper and Community Bank, according to a village news release.
Water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation should be boiled until further notice.
Village board holding meeting
DANNEMORA — The Village board of Dannemora will be having a special meeting on June 18 at 4 p.m.
The board will discuss employee policies.
School board to hold remote meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education is holding a regular meeting on June 18 at 6 p.m. over Web Ex.
Items on the agenda include budget vote information, policy changes and personnel matters.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
If you would like a link to the meeting please email Stacey Stahl at sstahl@moriahk12.org.
