PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
School board holding remote meeting
KEESEVILLE — Due to the Governor’s Executive Order extending the deadline for mail-in election ballots only, the Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting originally scheduled for June 9 was postponed until June 16 at 6 p.m., to be held remotely.
The public may view the meeting via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/nsn-kfid-opq.
Gallery holding virtual event
KEENE — Keene Arts will hold a virtual opening of "Adirondack Inspired" on June 18 from 5:30 to 6:30pm.
Takeyce Walter will discuss her Creative February Project with Peg Olsen, director of the Adirondack Chapter of The Nature Conservancy and talk with the other participating artists about what inspires them about the Adirondacks, their process and their work.
Access via the link https://tinyurl.com/y8ucb4vw.
Pendragon Theatre announces registration for virtual theater camp
SARANAC LAKE — In response to the pandemic, Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake has decided to take its yearly summer theater camp virtual.
Virtual Camp Pendragon is offering on-line & socially distanced in-person audition workshops and rehearsals with Elizabeth Cordes, Matt Sorensen, and Terpsie Toon.
These workshops culminate in an on-line talent showcase at the end of July. Virtual Camp Pendragon is for students entering eighth grade through recently graduated high school seniors. Campers will develop an audition package with two contrasting monologues and two contrasting musical selections. Movement and other special performance workshops will also be offered.
Interested participants should visit www.pendragontheatre.org/camp-pendragon for more information and to register for Camp. After registration, audition interviews for each camper will be scheduled for June 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers should prepare a song that demonstrates their range and personality. The use of a backing track, which is easily found on YouTube, is encouraged.
Saranac School Board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 15.
Agenda items include the approval of agreements, awarding of bids and appointments.
The board will contemplate an executive session at the end of the meeting.
Members of the public are encouraged to remotely attend the Zoom meeting by visiting saranac.org.
