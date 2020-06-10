PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Adirondack Health to continue COVID-19 mobile testing
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health will continue free mobile COVID-19 testing this week.
To schedule an appointment, please contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody. The COVID clinic at Adirondack Medical Center is Saranac Lake is open, by appointment, for drive-up testing and sick visits 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Adirondack Health’s mobile testing clinic will be in the following locations:
Today, June 10: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Northwood School, 92 Northwood Rd., Lake Placid
Thursday, June 11: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Paul Smith’s College (commuter parking lot, main driveway entrance), 7777 NY-30, Paul Smiths
Peru Free Library to offer curbside service
PERU — The Peru Free Library began offering curbside service to patrons starting June 9.
To request materials, call the library (Tuesday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) at 518-643-8618 or email at perulib@gmail.com.
Availability limited to Peru Free Library items only. You can check item availability by going to cefls.org or clicking on visiting https://cefls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?te=&lm=PER.
You may request up to 5 adult, young adult, or juvenile chapter books and up to 10 picture books.
Pick up materials Thursday and Friday from 10:30am to 2:30pm.
The requested materials will be checked out, put into a bag and labeled with your last name. The library will then call you to let you know your materials are ready and determine a pickup day.
The materials will be left on the bench outside the library or patrons can call the library when they arrive at the library to have them delivered directly to their car.
Items must be returned in the front door Book Drop. Items will be quarantined for 1 week before checking in. No fines will accrue.
Board of commissioners holding meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the South Plattsburgh Fire District will hold its regular June meeting on June 11 at 5:30 p.m.
The public will not be permitted to enter the Fire District office and Fire District building and instead the meeting will be opened to the public by means of a Zoom meeting by entering the following information:
Telephone 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 352 646 3039
Password: 378 543
If any member of the public, after listening to the audio broadcast of the meeting wishes to submit a comment, they may do so by sending to the Fire District Secretary Nina D. Coolidge, PO Box 901, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Any such comments will be considered as correspondence at the next meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
School board to meet over Google Meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold a special meeting on June 17 at 6 p.m. remotely via Google Meet.
For an invitation to attend the virtual meeting, email Anna Oliver, District Clerk, at aoliver@nccscougar.org by noon on June 15.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org prior to the meeting. The minutes will be posted on our website as soon as possible.
Court postpones meetings
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton Court has postponed all court sessions at the Town Hall Courthouse until September 1.
You may still send pleas by mail to P.O. Box 165 Churubusco, NY 12923.
School board streaming budget vote count
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack school budget vote count will be live streamed via WebEx at 5 p.m. on June 16.
The WebEx event can be accessed by the public by computer at tinyurl.com/yaovqonm with event password Welcome and access code 129 662 6127.
The link to the WebEx event can also be found on the District’s website at www.nacs1.org
