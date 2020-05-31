PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Board holding remote meeting via WebEx
CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School Board of Education will be holding a remote meeting over WebEx today.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
Access via WebEx with meeting number (access code): 359 101 487 and meeting password: CCSD
Join by phone by calling +1-646-992-2010 United States Toll (New York City)
Adirondack Health to continue COVID-19 mobile testing
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health will be holding mobile COVID-19 testing around the North Country this week.
To schedule an appointment, please contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody.
Testing will be available at the following locations:
School board holding remote meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Policy Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central school District will meet on June 2 at 9 a.m. via Google Meet.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
NY Farm Bureau Encourages farms to implement new COVID-19 guidance
ALBANY — New York State has issued comprehensive guidance to help farms manage and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and New York Farm Bureau is asking farms across the state to review the information and put it to practice.
The guidance follows a letter NYFB President David Fisher wrote to Governor Cuomo in April asking for this assistance. Farms have implemented a number of health and safety practices to protect their families and employees, but still had lacked comprehensive protocols from state officials that are specific to the unique aspects of agriculture. The new guidance includes information for farmworkers, detailed cleaning protocols and a checklist for farms to follow.
NYFB has emailed the guidance to its members as well as published the information on the COVID-19 page of its website. Since the pandemic began, the organization has worked with its partners across agriculture to provide members with the resources they need in these times. In addition, NYFB and Cornell Cooperative Extension have been conducting outreach to county health departments across the state to assess preparedness and quarantine housing options should an outbreak occur on a farm. NYFB has also established a farmworker relief database to connect farms with potential temporary employees should they be needed.
Hydrant flushing to start
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be flushing fire hydrants from June 1 to June 19 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Be advised that flushing may cause some discoloration of water and fluctuations in water pressure.
This does not represent a health hazard, however, customers are cautioned to determine if the water is clear before washing clothes as staining may occur.
If you experience discolored water, run the cold water in all your faucets for several minutes until clear.
Pendragon Theatre producing Zoom play with local kids
SARANAC LAKE — Pendragon Theatre will be streaming "Attack of the Zumitrons" from June 2 to June 13.
A link to watch this family friendly play, will be available on the website and social media pages starting at 7pm on June 2.
Students from throughout the Tri-Lakes region are working with Pendragon Theatre to produce and broadcast this short space saga, directed by Kent Streed. When speaking about the process, Kent states “Attack of the Zumitrons was written to give kids an outlet to work on during the shelter in place period. On top of being able to exercise creative impulses to design their costumes and virtual backgrounds, the cast is enjoying an interesting comradery by working with students from a variety of school districts. I'd describe our approach to the show as part War of the Worlds and part Airplane the movie.”
The link to view "Attack of the Zumitrons" as well as other Pendragon Theatre streaming content can be found at https://www.pendragontheatre.org/events-streaming-now.
Vinspire presenting virtual event
PLATTSBURGH — On June 17 at 7 p.m., Vinspire will present "Moving From Fear to Wisdom."
The virtual event, held via Zoom, will feature Elizabeth Pearl, Owner of Pearl Physical Therapy and Melissa Maki and Gratitude for Wellness, will discuss ways of tapping into our insight, empowerment and immunity and how we can learn to navigate the unknown, including fear and instability.
For more information, including Zoom event info, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/248306776418999/.
