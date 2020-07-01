PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Board to hold remote meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold a remote reorganizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 1.
More information can be found at the district website, www.slcs.org.
Offices closed Friday
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain offices will be closed on July 3 in celebration of Independence Day.
Regular office hours will resume on Monday, July 6.
Virtual babysitting class scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton & Essex County are offering a 4-H Babysitting Course via ZOOM July 13 to 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.
All youth must be 12 years of age to participate and a registration payment of $25 for 4-Hers and $35 for non 4-Hers must be made to secure a spot in the class.
Class size limited to the first 20 youth registered and payment received.
Register at tinyurl.com/y72wp3cf.
Confirm your spot by mailing a check to extension offices at 6064 State Route 22 Suite 5 Plattsburgh, NY 12901, or stop by in person to pay with cash or check between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Chamber Day to be held
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that their 10th Annual Chamber Day will be held on July 21, 2020.
The day was originally scheduled for April 21, but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Staff, Board Members, Ambassadors, Young Professionals and volunteers will be hand delivering the 2020/2021 TACC Membership Plaques to Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Members in the Ticonderoga Area, as well as important Membership Benefit Information and reminders. Plaques will be delivered throughout the day. If members are not open or the TACC is unable to hand deliver a plaque on Chamber Day those plaques will be mailed or can be picked up from the TACC Office. TACC will be following all CDC guidelines on wearing masks/social distancing and sanitizer will be provided to all participants.
Meeting canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s Zoning Board of Appeals special meeting scheduled for July 1 at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled.
