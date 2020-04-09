PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Mountain reserve adjusting parking capacity
KEENE VALLEY — The Adirondack Mountain Reserve is immediately reducing the parking capacity on its lot located on the southerly end of Ausable Road where it intersects with Route #73.
This action is being taken by AMR to protect visitors, staff, and the greater community from COVID-19.
This reduction will remain in place throughout the duration of the New York State on PAUSE.
The reduced capacity will accommodate a maximum of 28 vehicles. When this limit is reached, violations thereafter will be strictly enforced. It should be noted that there is no parking permitted on the roadside, shoulder, of Ausable Road or on the grounds of the Ausable Club.
Hudson Headwaters provides update
PLATTSBURGH — Hudson Headwaters will continue to do limited testing for COVID-19, with a turnaround time for results of three to four days, according to a release.
Face shields are being distributed to all providers this week, the release said.
Hudson Headwaters continues to receive good discharge information from both GFH and CVPH which combined for about 330 inpatient discharges per month.
Transition care managers are contacting all patients after they have been discharged following a hospital stay. The care managers review the patient’s medications, discuss red flag symptoms, encourage patients to schedule follow-up visits via telehealth, and notify providers of any concerns or questions.
Care managers provide education, encourage a telehealth follow-up visit if necessary, and enroll patients in the appropriate care management program if there are socioeconomic barriers, medication issues or multiple co-morbidities.
A new community resource hotline 518-623-0182 has been set up to link community members and patients with support services related to food, housing and other non-health related resources.
JCEO opens new food pantry
SARANAC LAKE — JCEO has opened a new food pantry in Saranac Lake.
The project has been in the works for several months in partnership with the Saranac Lake School District but was expedited given the increased need at this time.
It is located at Saranac Lake High School through Door #17.
At this time, it will be open by appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Call 518-897-1446 to schedule a time.
