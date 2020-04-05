PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
DEC Lake Flower boat launch to remain closed to trailered boats
SARANAC LAKE — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Saturday that the Lake Flower Boat Launch will remain closed to the launching of trailered boats.
The parking spaces closest to the water are available to paddlers and rowers to park vehicles and launch “car top” boats such as canoes, kayaks, row boats, and small motorboats.
Boaters with trailered boats will need to use the Second Pond Boat Launch and the Lower Lock to access Kiwassa Lake, Oseetah Lake, Lake Flower, and portions of the Saranac River between when the ice is off the water and completion of the project.
DEC installed docks at the Second Pond Boat Launch and navigational buoys have been installed in the channel. The Lower Lock can be manually operated by boaters. The instructions are on a sign across the operational controls. Be sure to follow guidelines for responsible outdoor recreation (www.dec.ny.gov/press/119974.html) during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis at the boat launch and the lock. In addition, follow these guidelines at the lock:
Work on the Lake Flower restroom project has been temporarily suspended per New York State guidance. The restroom is being built in the western corner of the boat launch property near the sidewalk along River Street. While equipment and materials could be moved from the parking areas closest to the road, the size of the construction site restricts the maneuvering space and safe passage for vehicles with trailers.
FEH BOCES holding meetings virtually
MALONE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties will hold a virtual regular meeting immediately following the virtual annual meeting that is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 9.
For information on how to attend the virtual meetings, visit the FEH BOCES website at www.fehb.org
Clinton County Legislature meeting by teleconference
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet April 8 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed.
School budget meeting to be held electronically
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting regarding the 2020-2021 budget April 7 at 6 p.m.
Visit the district website at www.ticonderogak12.org.
Board meeting to be held online
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on April 7 at 6:15 p.m. via Google Meet.
To listen by phone, dial 1-440-688-1173 and enter the PIN: 283 296 760#
Agenda items include presentations on teachers providing instruction, a 2020-2021 Budget Update, retirements and 2019-2020 revised school calendar.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/
School board holding meeting via Zoom
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education meeting scheduled for April 7 will be held electronically.
The meeting will be a videoconference via the following link: zoom.us/j/150986204.
Town board meeting canceled
ALTONA — The Town of Altona has cancelled its scheduled April 6 Regular Board Meeting.
