PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Gallery to hold online version of annual art show
SARANAC LAKE — NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is hosting its Annual Juried Show in an online format this year.
Cash prizes will be awarded, and the show will be featured on the gallery website for the month of June.
Interested buyers will be instructed to contact the artists directly for purchasing information.
The show is open to artists across the country in all mediums. Please see the prospectus for details.
For information on the gallery, visit northwindfineartsgallery.com and to enter the show, visit www.onlinejuriedshows.com/Default.aspx?OJSID=44211.
American Legion holding quiche sale
LYON MOUNTAIN — The St. Bernard's Knights of Columbus Council #7215 is holding a Mother's Day Homemade Quiche Sale May 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
It will take place at the Lyon Mountain American Legion Post #1623 with social distancing pick-up or delivery within a 20 mile radius of the legion.
The cost will be $10 per quiche, with a menu of ham and cheese or broccoli and cheese. Gluten free crust available.
Place orders by 6 p.m. on May 8 by calling or texting 518-593-7567, 518-593-2052 or 913-201-0875
Proceeds to benefit the Knights of Columbus charitable works of Council #7215.
Red Cross to operate Virtual Family Assistance Center to support New York state families following COVID-19 deaths
ALBANY — The American Red Cross is operating a virtual Family Assistance Center to provide comfort and support, information and referrals for New York State families that have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
The virtual Family Assistance Center will link families to crisis counselors who will provide emotional and spiritual support, as well as information and referrals to help them navigate the challenging process they might be facing as a result of their loved one’s death.
“These families are dealing with the emotional trauma of losing a loved one, while facing logistical challenges caused by this public health emergency,” said Tara Hughes, Northeast Division Disaster Mental Health Advisor, who will be leading the virtual COVID-19 Family Assistance Center program. “We’re proud to use mass casualty experience of the Red Cross to join our community together and provide comfort and support to these families across New York State during these difficult times.”
A team of 30 specially trained Red Cross disaster mental Health, disaster spiritual care and health services volunteers will be available to support families with their emotional and spiritual needs, as well as provide information and referrals to state and local agencies or other community organizations to help them meet their immediate needs.
This may include challenges with moving their loved one’s body through systems that may be overwhelmed and have different process than normal; legal resources for estate, custody, immigration, or other issues related to the death of their family member; information on how to obtain travel services; and more. All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential.
Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can fill out an online intake form, and a Family Assistance Center volunteer will contact them:
English: www.redcross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport
Spanish: www.redcross.org/NYSCOVIDApoyoFamiliar
Intake forms can also be filled out by a friend who thinks someone who needs help, or an agency working on behalf of the family. Those without online capabilities may call 585-957-8187, and a volunteer will assist them with the initial intake process. The Family Assistance Center is expected to operate for as long as families will benefit from the service.
