PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
College board of trustees to hold meeting virtually
SARANAC LAKE — The North Country Community College Board of Trustees will be holding it's meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday over the Zoom app.
Visitors are requested to sign in before the beginning of the meeting. Provision is made at this point in the agenda for citizens of the community to make comments regarding any agenda item to be discussed at that meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting at 10:30 a.m. at https://zoom.us/j/631732878 with Meeting ID: 631 732 878
Adirondack Community Story Project available at home
KEENE VALLEY — Adirondack Community storytellers have recorded 160 first-person accounts about life in the Town of Keene, yesterday and today, and there are opportunities to participate in the project, as you stay home.
Adirondack Community: Capturing, Retaining, and Communicating the Stories of Who We Are, is a multi-year local history project that collects and organizes three to five minute audio stories and related photographs from Town of Keene community members through an online platform to share the social and cultural history of the community
If you have a story to tell, especially about what we are facing today, email myadirondackstory@gmail.org to receive a link with instructions on how to tell your story.
Telephone help is also available.
Literacy volunteer offices to remain closed
PLATTSBURGH — The Literacy Volunteer offices in Plattsburgh, Port Henry, Malone and Lake Placid will remain closed and in-person tutoring and classes will be suspended until further notice.
Coordinators and tutors in the group's three counties have connected with their students via phone or email and are offering instruction and learning through phone conversations and virtual platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and other online tools. For those students with limited technology, the group is mailing paper packets with a return envelope.
