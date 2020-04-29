PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Community Bank donates $45,000 to local non-profits
PLATTSBURGH — Community Bank recently donated $45,000 to support local communities during this unprecedented time.
In response to the impact COVID-19 has made on local nonprofits, the bank has made monetary donations to local nonprofits, helping to ensure that they can continue to support community members throughout the bank’s four-state footprint, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Each branch chose an organization to donate to, based on specific needs in their community. In the Adirondack region, Community Bank supported a variety of nonprofits including Johnsburg Emergency Squad in North Creek, Newcomb Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Covington Helping Hands and the Malone Adult Center.
Vinspire to present virtual art event
PLATTSBURGH — Join Amy Guglielmo and Julia Devine, co-founders of the Plattsburgh Public Art Project to learn about the murals and expressive art sculptures that are popping up around Plattsburgh.
The event will be held virtually on April 29 at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, including Zoom event info, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/516894418979831/.
Arts center not opening for summer season
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts has decided to not open its doors to the public this season.
Although the center plans to suspend on-site workshops, live performances, and gallery exhibits, it will endeavor to virtually continue its 2020 programming, including the summer season.
For more information, visit www.adirondackarts.org.
