PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
COVID-19 help for business owners
PLATTSBURGH — A webinar scheduled for 5 p.m. April 28 will feature numerous presenters answering your questions regarding COVID-19 related business options.
Speakers will include retired Congressman and attorney Bill Owens, CPA and Business Consultant Doug Hoffman, insurance expert Deena Giltz McCullough, employment lawyer Jaci Kelleher, banking expert Craig Seybolt and CEO and cybersecurity professional Devi Momot.
Register for the webinar at register.gotowebinar.com/register/4145603445878075917
School district confirms 2020-21 school year schedule
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education approved the 2020-21 school district calendar at its April 23 meeting.
The schedule can be found at the district's website, www.ticonderogak12.org.
