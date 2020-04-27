PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Stefanik sends letters requesting additional support for Northern Border Regional Commission
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) sent two letters to House and Senate Leadership requesting expansions and improvements within the Northern Border Regional Commission to help communities cope with and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first letter requests that the commission have the discretion to allow projects to access up to 100 percent federal funding for projects where the funding match has been impacted by COVID-19.
The second letter calls for additional resources in a future legislative relief package to ensure the commission can help communities fund and complete their existing projects, respond to new challenges that arise, and build for a post-pandemic economy.
“Many communities in the North Country benefit from the important programs and projects that are completed with NBRC funding,” Stefanik said in a release. “ I sent these letters along with my colleagues to urge leadership to provide additional resources for NBRC funding, and I will continue to advocate for our communities who will continue to rely on this funding to respond to the public health crisis.”
Schumer to Feds: Right now, only formally approved COVID-19 tests should be available
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Citing an all-out explosion of unproven, untested and unregulated do-it-yourself, at-home coronavirus test kits now for sale across the internet, Senator Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) demanded Sunday that the federal Food and Drug Administration begin a crackdown focused on oversight of the marketplace, ramped-up inspections and cease and desist actions against bad actors.
Schumer said a simple “Google” search on these kits now results in a bombardment of antibody and other coronavirus tests that are not validated for accuracy by the FDA.
“While the coronavirus itself continues to risk infecting people, varying at-home test kits for the virus’s antibodies, and even the disease itself, are now infecting the internet and the consumer marketplace," Schumer said. “That is why I am publicly calling on the FDA to institute a crackdown on these kits now exploding across the internet."
Schumer said that as part of returning to normal, consumers could be hard hit by faulty tests that mislead an already uncertain public.
He said that the FDA must immediately move "heaven and earth" to ensure this emerging testing marketplace does not become riddled with at-home kits that are not backed by the FDA and the best available science.
According to CNN, the “FDA has granted emergency use authorization to only four antibody tests, and there are dozens more awaiting the same authorization. The FDA has also opened a separate process for more than 100 other non-FDA approved tests to be checked for accuracy.” Schumer says, despite this, at-home coronavirus antibody and virus test kits are for sale across the internet, seemingly unchecked.
“Right now, only formally approved tests should be available for sale to consumers,” Schumer said. “The stakes are too high to let bad actors prey on vulnerable New Yorkers and add even more anxiety and uncertainty to this crisis.”
Stefanik announces grant funding for Plattsburgh International and Massena International airports
SARATOGA — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has announced grant funding from the Department of Transportation for two North Country airports: Plattsburgh International Airport and Massena International Airport.
Plattsburgh International will be receiving $270,000 for runway reconstruction, and Massena International will be receiving $404,700 for rehabilitation of runway lighting.
“Keeping our North Country airports updated with the latest technology and construction is critical for our tourism industry, which is an integral part of our economy,” Stefanik said. “This grant funding from the Department of Transportation is encouraging news for our district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.