PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Canvas to Community event to benefit Adirondack nonprofits
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts invites all interested community members to a virtual art lottery, Canvas to Community.
The event will be held online on May 5 at 5 p.m.
Canvas to Community is a virtual event to benefit AdkAction’s Emergency Food Package Project, Adirondack Health Foundation and the LPCA. The LPCA is organizing the event to support work being done on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and to contribute to the health of the community on every level – from food safety, to health, to our collective spirit.
One hundred local artists have donated one work of art each for Canvas to Community. Over the course of the event, ticketholders’ names will be drawn at random and they will be able to select one of the 100 pieces of art to keep after the benefit.
More information and tickets, $100 a piece, are available at www.lakeplacidarts.org/virtual-experiences/canvas-community-virtual-art-lottery.
Virtual poster presentation to feature students’ 2019-2020 projects
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Center for Earth and Environmental Science will host a virtual poster presentation showcasing works by its students from the past year on May 5 at 5 p.m.
The virtual gathering is open to the public, but anyone interested in seeing the presentations need to RSVP by emailing Dr. Mark Lesser, assistant professor of environmental science, at mless004@plattsburgh.edu to receive a Zoom invitation.
