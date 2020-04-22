PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Board of Education to meet virtually
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on April 23 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely via Google meet.
The public may view the meeting live at https://meet.google.com/ssb-utst-ngi.
It will be recorded and will be available on the district website www.ccrsk12.org.
The agenda is available on the district website.
Board of education to meet over Webex
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet April 23 at 6 p.m.
The public can stream the meeting over Webex at tinyurl.com/ybpdgj9x with the password welcome or call in to the meeting using the number 1-408-418-9388 and the access code 719 555 524.
Pendragon Theatre to stream virtual playwright festival
SARANAC LAKE — The Pendragon Theatre's annual Young Playwright Festival has moved online this year.
Instead of live productions, readings of the winning plays have been recorded using the ZOOM online video conferencing service. This technology has allowed the theatre to use local actors as well as Pendragon veterans from New York City and beyond to assist in the presentation of the works of these talented young playwrights.
The winning plays to be presented are "The Meaning of Love" by Galen Halasz, a homeschooler from Saranac Lake; "Trapped" by Ruby LaDue, a tenth grader from Tupper Lake High School; "The Nerds" by Inyene Bell, a student from the North Country School in Lake Placid; and "The End of the World" by the team of Olivia Marocco, a homeschooler, and Lucy Thill, a student from Saranac Lake Middle School.
Tune in via Facebook or https://www.pendragontheatre.org/on-line-events on April 25 at 2 p.m.
