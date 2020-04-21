PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Town Board meeting canceled
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Board meeting scheduled for April 21 has been canceled.
Call 518-873-6555 with any further questions.
Board of education meetings set
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on April 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet, viewable at meet.google.com/gvb-qeyj-nsc. The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Public comments may be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org until noon on April 21.
The board is also holding a remote special meeting April 23 to vote on the BOCES administrative budget and on the slate of candidates running for open CVES board seats.
The public may view the meeting live at meet.google.com/gvb-qeyj-nsc. This meeting will also be recorded and available on the website.
The agendas for both meetings will be available on the district's website.
School board meeting to be broadcast online
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its regular board meeting on April 23 at 6 p.m.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a link that will be placed on the district website.
Audit committee to meet virtually
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on April 27 at 7:45 a.m.
The meeting will be held via Google Meet to review the February and March Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
Order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued for 164 to 206 US Oval has been lifted.
Board meeting scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education on April 23.
If an executive session is needed it will be held at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Public session will start at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx. The public is welcome to attend by using https://bit.ly/2zgLi33 or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code): 799 644 316.
The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm
Board of education to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet April 23 at 7:30 a.m. via Google Meet.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/
Saranac Lake board of education to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District will be meeting online April 21 at 5:30 p.m.
View the meeting online at meet.google.com/bfa-rhaa-rcs?hs=122, or call in to the meeting at 1-915-317-7017 PIN: 77.
School board to meet via WebEx
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet via WebEx at 8:30 a.m. on April 23.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public by WebEx at tinyurl.com/ybh7e77u with the event password VmujkMBQ464 and access code 711 947 403.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.