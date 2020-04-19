PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Rouses Point bills due
ROUSES POINT — All outstanding sewer and water bills can be paid up to April 30.
After that, village of Rouses Point property owners will have those bills added to the tax roll and collected on the June 1 tax bills.
Fire district to hold meeting virtually
ALTONA — The Altona Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners will have a teleconference meeting to pay monthly bills April 20 at 7 p.m.
Anyone wishing to participate may call in.
The information need for a call-in to listen to the meeting is:
Join by phone: +1 407-917-0629 PIN: 474 799 530#
Dial that phone number and when prompted, enter the PIN number.
School board to hold videoconference meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will hold a special board of education meeting April 23 7 a.m. virtually via Google Meet.
For an invitation to attend the virtual meeting, email Anna Oliver, District Clerk, at aoliver@nccscougar.org by noon April 22.
A full agenda for this meeting can be found at www.nccscougar.org. The minutes will be posted on our website as soon as possible.
County Legislature to meet electronically
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet via teleconference on April 22 at 5:15 p.m.
A link for the public to call in will be available at www.clintoncountygov.com at approximately 5 p.m.
Child Care Center registering Pre-K kids
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center is registering children for its 2020-21 Fall Pre-K class.
Enrollment is open to families of both the campus and area community.
Eligible children must turn 4 years old by Dec. 1.
The program operates Monday through Friday at Sibley Hall at SUNY Plattsburgh from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Families also have the option of enrolling their children in the 2021 Summer Program.
For more information, call the Child Care Center Office at 518-564-2274.
Board of education to hold meeting through Zoom
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m., April 23 via Zoom Meetings.
A complete agenda is available at the District Office or at www.saranac.org.
The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend the Zoom Meeting by going to the link on the District website at www.saranac.org.
Under “District News & Notes”, Click “April 23rd BOE Meeting” or under the “Board of Education” link go to “Board Meeting Agendas & Minutes” and click “Zoom” under the April 23 agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.