PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Plattsburgh Community Garden meeting canceled, garden to still operate
PLATTSBURGH — The annual kickoff meeting for the Plattsburgh Community Garden has been canceled over Covid-19 concerns.
However, the gardens will be open and new members are sought.
New garden members, returning gardeners and others interested in renting a Plattsburgh Community Garden plot should visit the group's website, https://www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org/, download an application and follow the instructions for getting a plot. Alternatively, they can email co-chair Jack Downs, jdowns.pr@gmail.com, for an application or more info.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, anyone who didn't get an application or who wants to deliver an application in person can come to the Penfield Garden Gazebo where, allowing for social distancing, we will accept last-minute applications.
Garden orientation will be conducted via video and will include information about cleaning of tools to prevent spreading the virus.
The garden group operates a 60-plot garden in Melissa L. Penfield Park and a 14-plot garden at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street. The fee at Penfield is $35 per plot, which includes access to water, compost and tools in a caring community dedicated to organic gardening. PHA gardeners pay $25 for the same services. PHA residents garden for free.
Experienced and beginning gardeners are welcome. Families, clubs and organizations can join.
Information about the gardens is also available on Facebook.
Chamber of Commerce hosting webinar
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce Recently, the President signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. At over $2 trillion dollars, this is by far the largest aid package in response to COVID-19, and includes several provisions to help ease the financial and economic burden on small businesses, employees, and families.
Please join us for an informative webinar with panelists Jacqueline Kelleher and Brendan Owens of Stafford Owens Law Firm. They will be covering the need-to-know points on Payroll Protection, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Programs.
FAQ Sheet about UA & UI: FAQ Sheet for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Unemployment Insurance from the NYS Department of Labor.
Can't make it? No worries, a recording of this webinar will be posted on our website, at a later date.
