PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
School board to hold meeting electronically
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education is holding a regular meeting April 23 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held electronically. Visit www.ticonderogak12.org for information on how to join the meeting.
School board to hold meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education will be meeting at 6:30 p.m., April 21.
Board members will be attending the meeting via Zoom from their homes;
Board agenda documents, which go live on April 18, can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Board meetings have been and will continued to be streamed live.
Any public comments can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The stream can be found at http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
