PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Winter Carnival meeting and theme selection postponed
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee meeting scheduled for April 21 at the Saranac Lake High School has been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The 2021 carnival's theme selection that would have taken place at that meeting and will also be postponed.
A new meeting date is to be determined.
Winter Carnival Committee members, and members of the public, chose four potential themes at a meeting at the Saranac Lake High School on March 10. The four themes chosen were: ‘Masquerade’, ‘Totally ‘80s’, ‘Worldwide Carnival’, and ‘Video Games.’
Blood drive scheduled
PERU — The North Country Regional Blood Donor Center will conduct a blood drive on Monday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St. in Peru.
All recommended coronavirus safeguards will be maintained.
Ellenburg town meeting rescheduled
ELLENBURG — The regular Ellenburg Town Board meeting has been rescheduled to April 22 at 11 am.
The meeting will only deal with approving resolutions to pay monthly bills for both the town and highway department.
All other activities will be postponed until May. Minutes will be posted on the town's website as soon as the are ready.
Village meeting rescheduled
DANNEMORA — The public hearing for the budget for the Village of Dannemora originally scheduled for April 15 was rescheduled to Tuesday April 21 at 4 p.m.
Food drive extended
PERU — The Peru Knights of Columbus Council 7273 is extending its Lenten food drive to benefit the Peru JCEO Food Shelf until it surpasses a 1,000 pound goal.
As of April 14, 485 pounds of food had been donated.
Leave food donations at St. Augustine’s Church in or near the basket in the entrance area. It will picked up daily and brought to the Peru JCEO Food Shelf at an appointed time.
