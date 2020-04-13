PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Fire District to hold meetings virtually
AUSABLE FORKS — The monthly meeting of the Au Sable Forks Fire District scheduled for April 14 will now be conducted via conference call, as will all other meetings until further notice.
The conference call is open to the public.
For details on how to log on to the call, call 518-647-5582 and leave your contact information.
ORDA board holding meeting virtually
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will meet April 15 at 11 a.m. via a video conference.
In accordance with Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will not be open to the public. It will be held via conference call with the availability for the public to listen remotely as follows:
Call Line 800-377-8846
Pass Code 381-752-00 #
Town meeting rescheduled
ELLENBURG — The regular town meeting for the month has been rescheduled to April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Ellenburg Town Hall.
The town will only be approving the resolutions to pay our monthly bills for both the town and highway department.
All other activities will be postponed until May. Minutes will be posted on our website as soon as the are ready.
