PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
ORDA board holding meeting virtually
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will meet April 15 at 11 a.m. via a video conference.
In accordance with Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will not be open to the public. It will be held via conference call with the availability for the public to listen remotely as follows:
Call Line 800-377-8846
Pass Code 381-752-00 #
Town meeting rescheduled
ELLENBURG — The regular town meeting for the month has been rescheduled to April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Ellenburg Town Hall.
The town will only be approving the resolutions to pay our monthly bills for both the town and highway department.
All other activities will be postponed until May. Minutes will be posted on our website as soon as the are ready.
American Legion to hold Easter Quiche sale
LYON MOUNTAIN — The St. Bernard's Knights of Columbus Council #7215 is hosting a Homemade Easter Quiche Sale Saturday April 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
It will be held at the Lyon Mountain American Legion Post #1623 with social distancing pick up or delivery within 15 miles of the legion.
The cost is $10 per quiche; ham and cheese or broccoli and cheese
All Proceeds to Benefit the purchase of food items for the JCEO Food Shelf located in the Town of Dannemora
Orders will be taken ahead of time. Please call or text: 518-593-2052, 518-593-7567 or 518-578-2636.
