PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Adirondack Experience offering virtual services
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — In response to the novel coronavirus, Adirondack Experience will reach out to audiences in 2020 virtually rather than welcoming them to its campus in Blue Mountain Lake.
“It is unclear at this time whether the compulsory closing of public gathering places will be lifted in time for the July – August period when we see most of our visitors,” said David Kahn, ADKX Executive Director. “Our concern for the health and safety of our staff and visitors outweighs our desire to provide in-person programming this season. The current uncertainty also makes it impossible for us to hire seasonal staff who operate our gift shop and café, our boating experience and children’s programs, as well as engaging visitors in our galleries.”
ADKX plans to keep its entire year-round staff on the payroll during this difficult period. “Our staff is one of the pillars of the Adirondack Experience,” said ADKX board co-chairs Rob Searle and Anne Van Ingen. “Although this may challenge us financially, we recognize that our wonderful staff’s talent and passion will ensure our future success. Even in this most difficult time, they have been generating new and creative ideas to keep our audiences informed and excited with virtual programming.”
The ADKX staff is already at work developing plans for virtual programming through the end of 2020, making the ADKX’s collections and experts accessible to the public in new ways.
The staff will now offer students the opportunity to learn at home. Online lectures, workshops, and other programs will be developed for adult audiences and soon complement virtual exhibitions. In addition, ADKX curators have already begun documenting the impact of the coronavirus on the North Country’s people and businesses.
For ongoing updates about the ADKX and its virtual programming, please visit www.theadkx.org.
Walmart introduces new precautionary procedures for employees
PLATTSBURGH — Walmart will begin sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers to be used to take the temperature of its employees as they report to work.
It will take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive.
Walmart also established new "6-20-100" guidance with associates to encourage healthy behaviors.
Walmart will also be sending masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers. The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks. Once there, any employee that wishes to use them can do so.
Board of Education meeting postponed
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education meeting scheduled for April 8 has been postponed.
It will now be held on April 22 at 6 p.m. until further notice or update.
Pearl Physical Therapy offering tele-health services
PLATTSBURGH — Pearl Physical Therapy four licensed physical therapists are providing tele-health e-visits to clients in the community who are sheltering in place and not requiring in office visits.
Call 518-563-7777 for more information on how Pearl Physical Therapy might be able to help you.
WIRY to broadcast Sunday Mass
PLATTSBURGH — WIRY will be broadcasting Bishop Terry LaValley's Sunday morning masses.
They will be broadcast at 8 a.m. on Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.