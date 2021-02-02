PLATTSBURGH - The COVID-19 testing site at 295 New York Rd. and the Adirondack Regional Blood Center at 85 Plaza Blvd. are closing early today due to deteriorating weather conditions.
CVPH Employees Credit Union at 75 Beekman St. is closed for the day, a news release said.
The COVID testing site will close at noon and reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m. COVID testing is available at the facility seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The donor center will close at 2 p.m. and reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m. Normal hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Walk in donors are always welcome.
The CVPH Employees Credit Union will reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
