PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College's first round of pooled surveillance testing, which took place Thursday, yielded no positive results among 134 students, faculty and staff.
"We must continue to stay safe, wear our masks, social distance and continue to keep our campus and everyone safe," CCC President Ray DiPasquale said in an email to staff Monday.
Throughout the semester, 95 percent of the college's courses have been offered remotely, with some exceptions for courses that require face-to-face or hands-on instruction, according to the college's website.
CCC has done questionnaires and conducted daily temperature checks of those who do come to campus.
"We average anywhere from 40 to 90 students and staff on campus throughout each day," DiPasquale told The Press-Republican.
CCC will hold its next round of pooled testing Thursday, Nov. 12.
DiPasquale said the college expects to test 150 to 175 people, which is about the number that have been on campus.
"It’s important that everyone who has been on campus get tested."
CCC's spring plans will mirror those of the fall, DiPasquale said, noting that everyone who will be on-campus next semester should be tested prior to their return.
