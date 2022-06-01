COVID-19 testing resources are available throughout the North Country. Find out how to get free at-home COVID tests, where to get tested in your county below and how to obtain isolation/quarantine paperwork below.
FREE AT-HOME TESTS
• You can now order four free at-home COVID tests from the federal government at covidtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. There is a limit of two orders per residential address.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department recommends that residents go to tinyurl.com/yxxfmj5u for information on the state’s approach to isolation and quarantine, or if they require isolation or quarantine paperwork.
• Champlain Family Health, 828 Route 11 in Champlain. Testing for current patients only. Appointment required by phone at 518-298-2691. Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense.
• Champlain Valley Educational Services, 518 Rugar Street in Plattsburgh. Testing K-12 students and staff only. For more information about how to schedule an appointment, visit cves.org/covid-19-testing-information/.
• Condo Pharmacy, 28 Montcalm Ave. in Plattsburgh. Appointment required; online registration only at condopharmacy.com. Cost varies by test ($65 for antigen test, $125 for molecular NAAT test, $150 for PCR test). Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense.
• Corner Stone Drug & Gift, 72 Champlain St. in Rouses Point. Appointment required; online registration only at cornerstonedrug.com. Cost varies by test ($65 for antigen test, $150 for molecular and PCR tests). Out-of-pocket expense.
• Keeseville Pharmacy, 1730 Front St. in Keeseville. Appointment required; online registration only at keesevillerx.com. Curbside testing only, no walk-ins. Cost varies by test ($65 for antigen test, $150 for PCR test). Out-of-pocket expense or Medicaid and Fidelis insurance only.
• Kinney Pharmacy, 112 New York Road and 288 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. Free, drive-thru testing of asymptomatic individuals only. Appointment required; online registration only at kinneydrugs.com. Identification and voucher required. Results in three to five days.
• Maggy Pharmacy, 1165 Route 374 in Dannemora. Testing available seven days a week. Appointments can be made online at maggypharmacy.net. Walk-ins accepted and advised to call ahead at 518-492-7130; additional walk-in fees apply and are based on availability. Cost varies by test ($65 rapid antigen test, $150 molecular and PCR tests, $150 walk-ins). Out-of-pocket expense. Results in 35 to 40 minutes.
• Mountain View Pediatrics, 18 Feathers Drive in Plattsburgh. Testing current established pediatric patients only. Appointment required by phone at 518-324-2040. Curbside check-in, call upon arrival. Insurance billed.
• North Country Community Testing Site at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Adirondack Hall, 51 Sanborn Ave. State-run site that offers free testing from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Schedule appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8ubub4. Walk-ins accepted. Identification required. Results in 24 to 48 hours.
• Plattsburgh Family Health, 87 Plaza Blvd. in Plattsburgh. Testing current patients only. Appointment required by phone at 518-536-7060. Insurance billed.
• Plattsburgh Medical Care, 675 Route 3 in Plattsburgh. Appointments accepted by phone at 518-566-0672; walk-ins welcome. Symptomatic or exposed persons require curbside check-in and are asked to call first. Insurance billed our out of pocket expense. Cost is $100 for the office visit plus $35 for rapid antigen tests or $100 for the office visit plus PCR tests cost $35.
• University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, 75 Beekman St. in Plattsburgh. Provider order required; appointment required by calling 518-314-3278. First floor lab open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. Insurance billed or out of pocket expense of $77.50.
• Walgreens, 301 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. Free, drive-thru testing by appointment only; online registration only at walgreens.com/COVID19testing. Identification and phone number required.
• WellNow Urgent Care, 474 Route 3 in Plattsburgh. Appointments preferred; online registration at wellnow.com. Please call 518-536-3071 on arrival. Walk-ins accepted if available. Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense. PCR tests available cost $150, $230 if symptomatic.
ESSEX COUNTY
The Essex County Health Department directs county residents who need to report the positive results of an at-home COVID test, require isolation or quarantine paperwork, or need a release from isolation to visit tinyurl.com/ymuazet6.
• Adirondack Apothecary, 4315 Main St. in Port Henry. Curbside testing by appointment at adk.timetap.com. Cost varies by test ($65 rapid antigen test, $96 molecular test). Insurance billed or out-of-pocket expense.
• Kinney Drugs, 1954 Saranac Ave. in Lake Placid and 7550 Court St. in Elizabethtown. Free, drive-thru testing of asymptomatic individuals only. Appointment required; online registration only at kinneydrugs.com. Identification and voucher required.
• Moriah Health Center, 33 Tom Phelps Lane in Mineville. Appointment required by phone at 518-942-7123.
• North Country Community College’s Ticonderoga campus, 11 Hawkeye Trail, Room 217. Offers free PCR testing from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays. Schedule an appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8zxj2e. Results available in 48 to 72 hours.
• Schroon Lake Health Center, 24 Fairfield Ave. in Schroon Lake. Appointment required by phone at 518-532-7120.
• Ticonderoga Health Center, 101 Adirondack Drive, Suite 2 in Ticonderoga. Appointment required by phone at 518-585-6708.
• Walgreens, 2140 Saranac Ave. in Lake Placid and 1161 State Route 9N in Ticonderoga. Free testing by appointment only; online registration only at walgreens.com/COVID19testing. Identification and phone number required.
• Westport VA Clinic, 7426 State Route 9N in Westport.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County Public Health directs county residents who need to report the positive results of an at-home COVID test, obtain health orders to go into or remain in isolation/quarantine, or obtain affirmations of release from isolation or quarantine to go to tinyurl.com/2p98xzah.
• Adirondack Health, 2233 State Route 86 in Saranac Lake. Appointment required by phone at 518-897-2462. Cost is $80 without insurance or testing order. Results typically available within 48 hours.
• Kinney Drugs, 3400 State Route 11 in Malone and 277 Broadway in Saranac Lake. Free, drive-thru PCR testing of asymptomatic individuals only. Appointment required; online registration at kinneydrugs.com. Identification and voucher required. Results within two to three days.
• Mountain Medical, 3372 State Route 11 in Malone (518-521-3322) and 354 Broadway in Saranac Lake (518-897-1000). No appointment is necessary, per website. Rapid PCR and rapid antigen tests available. Insurance billed. Price varies by test for uninsured, $130 for rapid PCR, $100 for rapid antigen. Results by the end of the day.
• University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center, 24 Fourth St. in Malone. Provider order required; appointment required by phone at 518-483-3000. Insurance billed at time of testing; cost is about $108 with no insurance. Results within 48 to 72 hours.
• Walgreens, 305 W. Main St. in Malone. Free testing by appointment only; online registration at walgreens.com/COVID19testing. Identification and phone number required. PCR results within 48 hours, within two hours for rapid tests.
ST. REGIS MOHAWK TRIBE
Tribal members who test positive using an at-home test kit can report the results to SRMT contact tracers at 518-333-0230, Franklin County Public Health using the information above or St. Lawrence County Public Health at 315-386-2325.
• St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services, 404 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. PCR testing available from 9 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) Mondays. Use the road located across from the intersection of State Route 37 and McGee Road and follow the signs for testing garage.
Health Services is distributing free at-home COVID tests from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the same location.
