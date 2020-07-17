PLATTSBURGH — As a New York State designated COVID-19 testing site, the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) now offers COVID-19 screening to those without symptoms at the CVPH Diagnostic Center.
This new location is one of three sites where COVID-testing is offered by CVPH and is part of New York’s initiative to expand testing capacity across the state, according to a news release.
The local New York state site is located within the CVPH Health Plaza, 89 Plaza Blvd., Suite 102. Open Wednesdays and Thursday from Noon to 2 p.m., testing is provided free of charge to those who do not have symptoms of the virus and meet other criteria including:
• The need to be tested to return or remain at work
• Anyone subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine by the Department of Health
• Those considered an essential worker, with direct public contact
A complete list of criteria can be found at UVMHealth.org/CVPH. While an order from a physician is not required, a completed requisition form, found on the CVPH website, is needed.
Those seeking a COVID-19 test at the Diagnostic Center at the designated times will be screened at the door and required to wear a mask. The Center’s waiting area has been extended to support up to 30 people. Only 50 tests will be offered each day.
Test results will be available in 7 to 10 days and can viewed on the BioReference Laboratory. A hard copy of the results will also be mailed to the patient and those with a positive result will be called by a CVPH representative.
For more information about the NYS Designated Site, call the CVPH Laboratory at (518) 562-7400.
For those with COVID-19 symptoms who have a physician order, testing occurs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week near the Emergency Department Entrance (follow signs).
This service has recently moved from the front of the hospital to the ED area. Remaining in their cars, patients are asked to call (518) 562-7091 to register upon arrival.
A member of the Lab will return their call and greet them in the ED entrance where they will be escorted into a designated collection area. Results obtained from the ordering provider.
COVID tests ordered by a physician prior to a surgical procedure or service are conducted in the first floor Patient Registration/Lab area.
