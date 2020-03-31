PLATTSBURGH — Jacob Avery was diagnosed with COVID-19 and wants to spread the word, "Stay home. Wash your hands. Maintain a six-foot distance."
The assistant director of campus activities in the SUNY Plattsburgh Center for Student Involvement announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he and his partner were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus that morning.
"COVID is here," Avery said in a video. "It's in our community. It's affecting our community. Every single day we see it, but we need to take it more seriously."
He thanked medical professionals and employees for all they do.
"Stay indoors, stay inside, stay with your loved ones, check in on them, check in on your neighbor. Thank you all. Stay healthy take care."
THE SYMPTOMS
Avery, who is also a Plattsburgh City Common Council candidate, had noticed symptoms late last week.
"There was a cough and upper respiratory issues. Later, I found out that I had a fever," he told The Press-Republican. "I contacted my doctor and was tested immediately."
Avery said, once his symptoms had started to mellow, he had done some lawn work in his fenced-in backyard.
"The fatigue was unbearable," he said. "My partner and I have been exhausted; it has definitely brought us down."
YOUNG & STILL SICK
As a 33-year-old who runs marathons and does not have a pre-existing medical condition, Avery thought it was important to let millennials and under know that they could be impacted, as well.
"I'm young," he said, adding that his partner was in their young thirties, as well. "That's the number one reason why I posted and why I want this out there."
Avery said the pair had followed circling guidelines, like washing hands for 20 seconds and maintaining appropriate social distance.
"We tried to stay inside, but we developed the symptoms anyhow."
FEELING BETTER
Prior to hearing he was a positive case, though, Avery thought he was overcoming whatever bug had knocked him down.
"I was partially surprised this morning when I got the results," he said. "I was expecting a negative, because I was feeling better.
If I didn't know any better, I would have gone back to work — I felt good enough to work."
Knowing what he knows now, the essential employee said he and his partner would be self-isolating for the next two weeks while he worked from home.
'TAKE IT SERIOUSLY'
Avery wanted to share his diagnosis to also make the community more aware of the virus's appearance here in the North Country.
"As a society we're not taking this seriously," he said. "I live near Fox Hill (in the City of Plattsburgh) and I see people playing basketball and baseball all day long.
Folks need to take this much more seriously."
And, he added, if someone feels ill, they should stay home.
"Talk to your healthcare provider and stay home — that's the most important part by far."
—Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
