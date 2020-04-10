PLATTSBURGH — The majority of North Country residents have been socially distancing themselves for weeks now, but some don’t have that option.
The 176 people in the North Country Center for Independence’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, like Patty King, need to have people in their residences every day.
“It’s difficult because I have to have services in order to maintain my independence,” King said.
The assistance program is a Medicaid program that gives consumers more control over how they get home care by allowing them to choose their own caregiver, rather than having one assigned by a health care provider, the center’s website says.
The center processes much of the administrative work involved in getting the homecare personal assistants paid, according to the center’s Executive Director Robert Poulin.
For the last two years, King, 71, of Plattsburgh, has had a team of four personal assistants taking shifts in her home to help her.
The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t changed that.
“I need assistance with getting groceries, with getting emergency supplies; I need assistance getting in and out of bed and getting dressed,” King said. “They’ve gone out of their way to make sure that their times are covered, and that if I need anything specific, they’re willing to make the effort to go out and get it.”
King, who has asthma, has been sure to warn members of her personal care team to wash their hands, wear masks and take all precautions they can to stay safe, but, to a degree, the nature of her disabilities will mean that the situation will never be risk-free.
“The difficulty is, my level of personal care is pretty intense, so we can’t really socially distance,” King said. “I have been reinforcing with them how important it is to practice social distancing at home, and to not be out in the community for unnecessary reasons.”
It’s a risk that Nicole Calkins, one of King’s assistants, is well aware of.
“It’s causing, I think a lot of stress and anxiety, and fear of not knowing whether we came in contact with someone who has (COVID-19), and then came here,” Calkins said.
It’s also meant increased hours for Calkins, as one of King’s caregivers has taken leave due to her husband being in his eighties, according to King.
The remaining team members have taken to a number of added precautions, including wearing a mask in King’s residence at all times, wearing gloves to pick up the newspaper and mail and sanitizing frequently used surfaces regularly, Calkins said.
“And we’re just trying to keep somewhat of a distance from each other as much as possible, whenever it is possible,” Calkins said.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
While she’s aware of the risk in her situation, King is resolute that she will get through this.
“If I were to get the virus, I think my chances of survival wouldn’t be great,” King said. “There’s no doubt that it’s scary, but my own personal faith is of great strength to me, so I’m not as frightened as I thought I would be.”
And, she said, a lot of that has to do with the support that her caregivers provide her.
“I have a good support system, and that means a lot,” King said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. I try to remember to thank them every day.”
King added that she wanted to thank all of the other essential workers like healthcare providers, truckers and grocery store workers, among others, for their dedication through the pandemic.
“It takes a great deal of courage to be willing to be out there, just to keep things running for the rest of us,” King said.
While the center for independence can no longer meet people in person to enroll them as new clients or aids, three full-time employees are still taking calls in the center’s office which can be reached at 518-563-9058, Ext. 117.
Full details on the program can be found at www.ncci-online.com/home-care.
