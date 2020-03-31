As provided by county health departments:

CLINTON COUNTY

16 positive cases, including one inmate at the Clinton Correctional Facility

155 tests have come back negative

0 deaths

ESSEX COUNTY

5 positive cases under

mandatory isolation (0 new)

9 people under mandatory

quarantine (1 removed, 1 new)

17 people under precautionary quarantine (0 removed, 3 new)

Test results: 81 total (5 positive)

0 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

8 positive cases

61 in isolation or quarantine

92 tests have come back negative

0 deaths

 

Tags

Recommended for you